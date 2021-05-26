CarWale
    New Bentley Bentayga S unveiled

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    658 Views
    - Interior gets new colour split and Alcantara elements

    - Available in four, five, and seven-seat configuration

    Joining the existing hybrid, V8, and Speed version of the Bentley Bentayga is a new ‘S’ model. New to the line-up, the special edition gets gloss black embellishments on the outside and Alcantara inserts to complement the plush cabin of the luxury SUV. 

    Left Side View

    The muscular appeal of the Bentayga has been further enhanced with some subtle yet distinct exterior highlights. A dark black tint to the circular and oval headlamps and tail lamps complements the gloss black inserts that tastefully accentuate the mirror caps and the side sills. The massive 22-inch alloy wheels get a new sickle-type design and can be had in three finishes. The extended large spoiler adds character and also increases aerodynamic stability at high speeds. Further, the bumper houses the split oval sports exhausts as standard. 

    Dashboard

    The special ‘S’ treatment continues on the inside with the new sport seats that are available in four, five, and seven-seat layout. The complimenting stitching design through the shoulder area can be chosen to match the primary hide of the cabin. To add to the opulence, there are Alcantara elements added to seat cushions, gear lever, steering wheel, upper trim, and headliner with the embroidered ‘S’ emblem on the headrests. 

    Instrument Cluster

    Apart from the feel-good features, the Bentayga gets a fully digital instrument cluster with revised graphics from the ‘Speed’ guise along with a similarly themed ‘Bentayga S’ treadplate that illuminates while stepping in or out of the vehicle. Fitted as standard now is the brand’s active anti-roll control that enables the driver to select the desired chassis mode. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the bulged bonnet, the renowned 4.0-litre V8 continues to function with a power output of 542bhp and 770Nm of torque. The zero to 100kmph time is achieved by the heavyweight in just 4.5 seconds with a capped top speed of 290kmph. The four dedicated off-road modes – Snow and wet grass, dirt and gravel, mud and trail, and sand keep the Bentayga capable enough to tread over any given surface. 

    Bentley Bentayga Image
    Bentley Bentayga
    ₹ 4.10 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
