New 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser: What we know so far

Toyota is working on a considerable update for the Land Cruiser range, evident from the set of spy shots that we have seen to date. Reports suggest that the updated model could debut soon, and we tell you all that we have learned so far about the 2021 Land Cruiser.

Design

The next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser, tipped to be christened as the Land Cruiser LC300, receives a significant update in terms of exterior design. The front profile of the SUV gets a reworked grille with thicker slats and a brushed aluminium finish, a heavily redesigned bumper with a U-shaped insert, fog lights with chrome surrounds, and projector headlamps with L-shaped DRLs. On either side, the model receives squared wheel arches, while it misses out on roof rails. Towards the rear, the SUV gets a more up-right tail-gate and larger, rectangular-shaped wrap-around LED tail lights.

Interior

Inside too, the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser gets a comprehensive upgrade, and now comes equipped with a large, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, although, unlike most modern cars, it hasn’t skipped the physical buttons in lieu of another set of touch-operated controls. These buttons can help the occupants access controls for the climate control and off-road system capabilities. The sunroof and the twin-pod analogue instrument console have been retained, with the latter now separated by a larger MID unit.

Engine

Under the hood, the new Toyota Land Cruiser will be available with two V6 engines, and yes, the V8 motor is likely to have been dropped. The 3.5-litre petrol motor will be tuned to produce 409bhp and 650Nm of torque while the 3.3-litre diesel mill could produce 302bhp and 700Nm. The model will be offered in 10 colours that include Glacier White, Pearl White Metallic, Classic White, Satin Silver Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Ruby Metallic, Black, Attitude Black, Avante-Garde Bronze Metallic, and Moonlight Ocean Metallic.

Image Source 1

Image Source 2