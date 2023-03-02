CarWale

    Mahindra Bolero to get new BS6 Phase 2 update soon

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Mahindra Bolero to get new BS6 Phase 2 update soon

    - 1.5-litre diesel engine to be updated with RDE norms

    - To be launched in the upcoming weeks 

    India’s leading SUV manufacturer, Mahindra, is gearing up to make its lineup compliant with RDE and the new BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The Bolero too is soon to be launched with this update. But before that, here are the leaked details of the SUV.

    The SUV will be offered in four variants namely B2, B4, B6, and B6(O). Under the hood, the Bolero will be powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 75bhp and 210Nm of torque. This motor comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. 

    Exterior highlights of the Mahindra Bolero include a redesigned fascia with new bumpers, a new front grille, static bending headlamps, and a rear wiper with a washer. 

    Inside, the cabin comes equipped with power windows, central locking, keyless entry, a 12V charging port, and fabric seats. 

    Recently, the Bolero Neo Plus was also spied testing and we expect it to be launched soon in India. 

