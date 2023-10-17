Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts launch in India: Live updates

Updated Safari launched at Rs. 16.19 lakh
Customers can now buy the flagship SUV, the facelifted Safari, in India with prices starting from Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata Harrier facelift launched in India!
Tata Motors has finally launched the Harrier facelift in India with prices starting from Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Few minutes to go!
And the countdown begins!
Scores 5-star global NCAP safety rating
Breaking news! Ahead of its official launch, the Harrier and the Safari facelifts have scored five-star global NCAP safety ratings. The models have scored 33.05 points out of 34 in adult occupant protection test and 45 out of 49 in child occupant protection test.
What's under the hood?
Under the skin, the updated SUVs get a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter.
Safari facelift colour options
As for the colour options, the updated Tata Safari is available in seven exterior paint hues. This includes Cosmic Gold, Galactic Sapphire, Lunar Slate, Oberon Black, Stardust Ash, Stellar Frost, and Supernova Copper.
Harrier colour options
Tata Motors has introduced new exterior shades with the updated Harrier. It can now be had in seven exterior hues - Sunlit Yellow, Coral Red, Pebble Grey, Lunar White, Oberon Black, Seaweed Green, and Ash Grey.
Safari facelift variants
The Safari facelift, on the other hand, is offered in 10 variants, namely Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished, Accomplished Dark, Accomplished+ Dark, Adventure+ A, and Accomplished+.
Harrier facelift variants
Customers can choose the updated Harrier from 10 variants including Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure +, Adventure + Dark, Adventure + A, Fearless, Fearless Dark, Fearless +, and Fearless + Dark.
Bookings open
Tata Motors has already commenced the bookings of the Safari facelift and the Harrier facelift in the country for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Interested customers can book the SUVs through the brand's online portal or authorised showroom with deliveries slated to begin soon after the launch.
Official revealed!
Finally, after all the suspense, the automaker officially revealed the facelifted SUVs on 6 October, 2023.
Design teased
Tata Motors officially teased the updated SUVs for the first time on 3 October, 2023. The teaser image left us with some clues hinting at the connected LED bar running across the bonnet of the vehicle and the muscular bonnet line.
Few hours to go!
We are just a few hours away from the official launch of the Harrier and the Safari facelifts in the country that's been scheduled at 1pm. We are already at the venue and will bring you all the live updates from here. Stay tuned for more informations!