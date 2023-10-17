Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts launch in India: Live updates

Customers can now buy the flagship SUV, the facelifted Safari, in India with prices starting from Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors has finally launched the Harrier facelift in India with prices starting from Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

And the countdown begins!

Breaking news! Ahead of its official launch, the Harrier and the Safari facelifts have scored five-star global NCAP safety ratings. The models have scored 33.05 points out of 34 in adult occupant protection test and 45 out of 49 in child occupant protection test.

Under the skin, the updated SUVs get a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter.

As for the colour options, the updated Tata Safari is available in seven exterior paint hues. This includes Cosmic Gold, Galactic Sapphire, Lunar Slate, Oberon Black, Stardust Ash, Stellar Frost, and Supernova Copper.

Tata Motors has introduced new exterior shades with the updated Harrier. It can now be had in seven exterior hues - Sunlit Yellow, Coral Red, Pebble Grey, Lunar White, Oberon Black, Seaweed Green, and Ash Grey.

The Safari facelift, on the other hand, is offered in 10 variants, namely Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished, Accomplished Dark, Accomplished+ Dark, Adventure+ A, and Accomplished+.

Customers can choose the updated Harrier from 10 variants including Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure +, Adventure + Dark, Adventure + A, Fearless, Fearless Dark, Fearless +, and Fearless + Dark.

Tata Motors has already commenced the bookings of the Safari facelift and the Harrier facelift in the country for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Interested customers can book the SUVs through the brand's online portal or authorised showroom with deliveries slated to begin soon after the launch.

Finally, after all the suspense, the automaker officially revealed the facelifted SUVs on 6 October, 2023.

Tata Motors officially teased the updated SUVs for the first time on 3 October, 2023. The teaser image left us with some clues hinting at the connected LED bar running across the bonnet of the vehicle and the muscular bonnet line.