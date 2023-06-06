Honda Elevate unveiled in India- Live updates

All the details of the unveil
We have covered in detail the unveiling of the Honda Elevate and will be coming out with a video showcasing the car later today!
Safety feature list
Here are the active safety features for the upcoming Honda Elevate.
Feature list
The Honda Elevate gets a 10.25-inch infotainment system, 7.0-inch colour TFT and Honda's Lanewatch technology.
Honda Connect for the Elevate
Honda Elevate grille
Here is a front view of the Honda Elevate showcasing the shiny front grille.
Honda Elevate profile
The Honda Elevate as viewed from the side profile. It is 4.3-metres long with a wheelbase of 2.65-metres.
Elevate revealed
The Honda Elevate has been officially revealed. Bookings will open in July 2023 and a launch in the upcoming festival season.
Bookings and launch
Honda Elevate rendering
Here is our first glimpse of the Honda Elevate via an official rendering.
Honda Sensing
The Elevate will get Honda Sensing level-2 ADAS technology. Here is the feature list and it is the same as what is offered on the 5th generation City and City e:HEV.
Honda Elevate engine
The Honda Elevate will be powered by the Japanese automaker's 1.5-litre iVTEC engine producing 120bhp/145Nm. This engine can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. This is the same powertrain offered in the 5th-generation Honda City.
Elevate dimensions
The Honda Elevate is 4.3-metres with a wheelbase of 2.65 metres. It is on par with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.
Interiors
The interiors of the Honda Elevate have been revealed and here is our first glimpse!
India plan
Honda aims to launch five new SUVs for the Indian market by 2030 including an electric version of the Elevate. The electric Elevate is expected to arrive by 2026.
Export volumes
Honda India achieved its highest-ever export volumes in FY23 with 20 per cent of its total production volumes coming from exports.
Elevate Live
Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO of Honda Cars India Company addressed the gathering and announced that India will be the first market in the world to get the Elevate SUV.
Elevate live
The proceedings for the unveiling of the Honda Elevate SUV will begin just 10 minutes from now. We will bring you live coverage of the event in Delhi as it happens, so stay tuned!
The unveiling has begun and here are senior members from Honda addressing the gathering ahead of the reveal.