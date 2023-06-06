CarWale
    Honda Elevate unveiled in India- Live updates

    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    All the details of the unveil

    Honda Elevate Right Front Three Quarter

    We have covered in detail the unveiling of the Honda Elevate and will be coming out with a video showcasing the car later today! 

    Safety feature list

    Honda Elevate Dashboard

    Here are the active safety features for the upcoming Honda Elevate

    Feature list

    Honda Elevate Instrument Cluster

    The Honda Elevate gets a 10.25-inch infotainment system, 7.0-inch colour TFT and Honda's Lanewatch technology. 

    Honda Connect for the Elevate

    Honda Elevate Infotainment System

    The Elevate SUV will get Honda Connect Connected Car Technology as a part of the feature list.

    Honda Elevate grille

    Honda Elevate Front View

    Here is a front view of the Honda Elevate showcasing the shiny front grille. 

    Honda Elevate profile

    Honda Elevate Right Side View

    The Honda Elevate as viewed from the side profile. It is 4.3-metres long with a wheelbase of 2.65-metres. 

    Elevate revealed

    Honda Elevate Right Front Three Quarter

    The Honda Elevate has been officially revealed. Bookings will open in July 2023 and a launch in the upcoming festival season. 

    Bookings and launch

    Honda Elevate Front View

    Bookings for the Honda Elevate will open in July 2023 and will be launched during the festival season. 

    Honda Elevate rendering

    Honda Elevate Right Front Three Quarter

    Here is our first glimpse of the Honda Elevate via an official rendering. 

    Honda Sensing

    Honda Elevate Left Front Three Quarter

    The Elevate will get Honda Sensing level-2 ADAS technology. Here is the feature list and it is the same as what is offered on the 5th generation City and City e:HEV.

    Honda Elevate engine

    Honda Elevate Engine Shot

    The Honda Elevate will be powered by the Japanese automaker's 1.5-litre iVTEC engine producing 120bhp/145Nm. This engine can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. This is the same powertrain offered in the 5th-generation Honda City. 

    Elevate dimensions

    Honda Elevate Left Front Three Quarter

    The Honda Elevate is 4.3-metres with a wheelbase of 2.65 metres. It is on par with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.  

    Interiors

    Honda Elevate Front Seat Headrest

    The interiors of the Honda Elevate have been revealed and here is our first glimpse!

    Elevate full form

    Honda Elevate Right Front Three Quarter

    Here's what the word Elevate stands for according to Honda

    India plan

    Honda Elevate Front View

    Honda aims to launch five new SUVs for the Indian market by 2030 including an electric version of the Elevate. The electric Elevate is expected to arrive by 2026. 

    Export volumes

    Honda Elevate Right Front Three Quarter

    Honda India achieved its highest-ever export volumes in FY23 with 20 per cent of its total production volumes coming from exports.  

    Elevate Live

    Honda Elevate Front View

    Takuya Tsumura,  President & CEO of Honda Cars India Company addressed the gathering and announced that India will be the first market in the world to get the Elevate SUV. 

    Elevate live

    Honda Elevate Front View

    The proceedings for the unveiling of the Honda Elevate SUV will begin just 10 minutes from now. We will bring you live coverage of the event in Delhi as it happens, so stay tuned!

    Honda Elevate Front View

    The unveiling has begun and here are senior members from Honda addressing the gathering ahead of the reveal. 

    Honda Elevate Image
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
