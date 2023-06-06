Honda Elevate unveiled in India- Live updates

We have covered in detail the unveiling of the Honda Elevate and will be coming out with a video showcasing the car later today!

Here are the active safety features for the upcoming Honda Elevate.

The Honda Elevate gets a 10.25-inch infotainment system, 7.0-inch colour TFT and Honda's Lanewatch technology.

The Elevate SUV will get Honda Connect Connected Car Technology as a part of the feature list.

Here is a front view of the Honda Elevate showcasing the shiny front grille.

The Honda Elevate as viewed from the side profile. It is 4.3-metres long with a wheelbase of 2.65-metres.

The Honda Elevate has been officially revealed. Bookings will open in July 2023 and a launch in the upcoming festival season.

Bookings for the Honda Elevate will open in July 2023 and will be launched during the festival season.

Here is our first glimpse of the Honda Elevate via an official rendering.

The Elevate will get Honda Sensing level-2 ADAS technology. Here is the feature list and it is the same as what is offered on the 5th generation City and City e:HEV.

The Honda Elevate will be powered by the Japanese automaker's 1.5-litre iVTEC engine producing 120bhp/145Nm. This engine can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. This is the same powertrain offered in the 5th-generation Honda City.

The interiors of the Honda Elevate have been revealed and here is our first glimpse!

Here's what the word Elevate stands for according to Honda.

Honda aims to launch five new SUVs for the Indian market by 2030 including an electric version of the Elevate. The electric Elevate is expected to arrive by 2026.

Honda India achieved its highest-ever export volumes in FY23 with 20 per cent of its total production volumes coming from exports.

Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO of Honda Cars India Company addressed the gathering and announced that India will be the first market in the world to get the Elevate SUV.