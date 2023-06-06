CarWale
    India-bound Lexus LBX revealed

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    India-bound Lexus LBX revealed

    -         Based on the compact TNGA-B platform 

    -         Available with 3,30,000 potential combinations for bespoke interior 

    Lexus has expanded its SUV line-up with an all-new, entry-level model called the LBX, which stands for 'Lexus Breakthrough X(cross)-over’. It is the Japanese carmaker’s entry into the compact premium SUV segment where it will compete against the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and Volvo XC40.  

    Lexus LBX platform and powertrain 

    Lexus Right Side View

    Based on Toyota’s GA-B platform, the LBX measures 4,190x1,825x1,560mm with a wheelbase of 2,580mm. It shares the underpinnings with the Euro-spec Toyota Yaris Cross. With hybrid powertrains on offer, the LBX gets a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine paired with a single electric motor. Its power output is rated at 134bhp, which is sent to the front wheels. The car claims to go from 0-100kmph in 9.2 seconds. A more powerful dual-motor AWD version is also on the cards.  

    LBX Styling and Interior 

    Lexus Right Front Three Quarter

    Appearance-wise, the LBX uses the new ‘Unified Spindle’ grille upfront, which debuted with the new-gen RX. The proportions of the LBX share resemblance to the Yaris Cross but carry a low-slung nose and rounded-off character lines. Similar to the Yaris, it sports a floating C-pillar and its tail lamp spans across the tailgate. The high-riding stance of the LBX is also apparent along with black cladding all around. The SUV sits on 17-inch wheels as standard, which can be upgraded to 18 inches with 225/55 section tyres.  

    Lexus Dashboard

    On the inside, the LBX looks futuristic and thoroughly premium. The centre-console-stacked 9.8-inch infotainment system is complemented by an all-digital 12.3-inch driver’s display – both of which look like they belong to cars a few segments above. Buyers get five design themes for the interior as standard. But apart from that, there’s a new personalised ‘Bespoke Build’ programme that Lexus is offering with the LBX. It will allow customers to select interior colours, seat materials, embroidery patterns, and more from approximately 3,30,000 potential combinations. 

    Lexus Right Rear Three Quarter

    Lexus LBX launch  

    After its global digital reveal, the LBX will make its market premiere in the coming months. Deliveries should begin before the end of this year, which could mean its India debut is likely to happen sometime in 2024 or 2025. 

    Lexus Right Rear Three Quarter
    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
