Kia Sonet sub-four metre SUV specs leaked ahead of official launch

Kia Motors recently revealed the production model of the Sonet sub-four metre SUV. This time around, ahead of its anticipated launch in India next month, the specifications for the Kia Sonet have been leaked. The sub-four meter SUV from Kia will be available in eight colour options – clear white, steel silver, intense red, gravity grey, glacier white pearl, aurora black pearl, intelligency blue and beige gold. It will further be offered in multiple variants, such as – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX+.

Mechanically, the Kia Sonet will be available in two petrol and two diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre petrol engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission to produce 81bhp at 6,300rpm and 115Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. This petrol engine is available in HTE, HTK and HTK+ variants.

The 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol engine produces 117bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of torque between 1,500 – 4,000rpm. This engine is available in six-speed iMT and seven-DCT option. The iMT option is available in HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX+ variants, while the DCT option is available in HTK+ and GTX+ variants.

The 1.5 CRDI WGT engine with a six-speed manual transmission produces 97bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque between 1,500 – 2,750rpm. This engine option is available in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX+ variants.

The 1.5-litre CRDI VGT engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission to produce 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 - 2,750rpm. The automatic diesel engine is available in two variants, HTK+ and GTX+.

Additionally, the leaked document reveals the dimensions for the upcoming compact SUV which will have a length of 3,995mm, width of 1,790mm and height of 1,647mm. The vehicle will have a wheelbase of 2,500mm and a ground clearance of 211mm. Furthermore, the upcoming vehicle will offer a boot space of 392-litres.

