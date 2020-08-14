CarWale
    • BMW is finally building an M3 Touring

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    827 Views
    -         Will debut alongside the coupe and sedan in September

    -         The Convertible will arrive next year

    In its four decades of existence, the BMW M3 nameplate has seen numerous body styles. Apart from the usual coupe, sedan, convertible, it also got race car versions with roll cages and massive wings, and even a pick-up (as an April Fool's joke). But never was there an M3 Touring before. Until now.

    BMW has officially teased the M3 Touring (estate/station wagon) ahead of its global premiere next month alongside the M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe. If you are wondering, yes, BMW did make an E43 M3 Touring Prototype twenty years ago. But the one-off model never saw the light of day. Now, the Bavarian carmaker is confident that this M3 Touring won’t be restricted to just drawing boards. It will be the second M Touring till date after the M5 Touring.

    Powering it will be the same 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six motor with close to 500bhp. Meanwhile, the Competition trim of the M3 Touring is also on the cards with the same 500+bhp as the sedan/coupe. It will also get wider axles (talk about those gorgeous flared wheel arches), large air intakes, lowered ride height, and quad exhaust at the back.

    The first BMW M3 Touring is in the making since two years and is still in the early stage of its series-development process. Like a true M Division product, the M3 Touring is also developed on the Nurburging. And BMW says we’ll keep seeing its prototypes undergoing testing at the Green Hell until the production version hits the streets.

    • BMW
    • M3 [2018-2019]
    • BMW M3 [2018-2019]
    • BMW M3 Touring
    • M3 Touring
