Kia Sonet unveiled: Now in pictures

    Nikhil Puthran

    25,156 Views
    Post much wait Kia has unveiled the production version of the Sonet in India. The sub-four metre SUV is now available in three engine options across two variants – HT Line and GT Line. The compact SUV is available in seven single-tone colours and three dual tone colour options. Here are the details of the new Kia Sonet in pictures.

    Kia Sonet Front view

    The Kia Sonet has the brand’s signature design traits.

    Kia Sonet Grille

    The fascia is adorned with the traditional ‘tiger nose’ grille with a three-dimensional ‘stepwell’ geometric grille.

    Kia Sonet Headlight

    The LED headlamps reiterates the ‘Wild by Design’ theme.

    Kia Sonet Right Side View

    The sub-four metre SUV gets chunky wheel arches and the black cladding runs from end to end. The wide C-pillar gives it a distinctive highlight.

    Kia Sonet Rear view

    At the rear, the vehicle gets LED taillights and piano-black diffuser with red accents.

    Kia Sonet Steering Wheel

    The vehicle gets red stitching on the steering wheel, seats and the door arm-rest. 

    Kia Sonet Infotainment System

    The compact SUV gets a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Uvo connectivity.

    Kia Sonet Instrument cluster

    The Sonet gets a 4.2-inch Multi Information Display (MID).

    Kia Sonet Rear Seats

    The Kia Sonet offers a good amount of space for rear-seat occupants.  

    Kia Sonet Engine Shot

    The SUV is available with three engine options - 1.2-litre petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel motor and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. 

    Kia Sonet Bootspace

    The compact SUV offers good amount of boot space.

