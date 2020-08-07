Kia Sonet unveiled: Now in pictures

Post much wait Kia has unveiled the production version of the Sonet in India. The sub-four metre SUV is now available in three engine options across two variants – HT Line and GT Line. The compact SUV is available in seven single-tone colours and three dual tone colour options. Here are the details of the new Kia Sonet in pictures.

The Kia Sonet has the brand’s signature design traits.

The fascia is adorned with the traditional ‘tiger nose’ grille with a three-dimensional ‘stepwell’ geometric grille.

The LED headlamps reiterates the ‘Wild by Design’ theme.

The sub-four metre SUV gets chunky wheel arches and the black cladding runs from end to end. The wide C-pillar gives it a distinctive highlight.

At the rear, the vehicle gets LED taillights and piano-black diffuser with red accents.

The vehicle gets red stitching on the steering wheel, seats and the door arm-rest.

The compact SUV gets a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Uvo connectivity.

The Sonet gets a 4.2-inch Multi Information Display (MID).

The Kia Sonet offers a good amount of space for rear-seat occupants.

The SUV is available with three engine options - 1.2-litre petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel motor and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor.

The compact SUV offers good amount of boot space.