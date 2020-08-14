Skoda Enyaq EV teased in exterior design sketch

- The battery pack is placed beneath the vehicle floor

- Will premiere on 1 September

Skoda is set to unveil their first-ever pure electric vehicle in the form of the all-new Enyaq iV. Based on the MEB electric platform, the crossover EV will celebrate its global premiere on 1 September. Ahead of that, the Czech carmaker has dropped a design sketch of the Enyaq outlining some key features and details.

With the Enyaq, Skoda claims to be ‘building on the emotive design language that characterises the Scala, the Kamiq and the new Octavia’. So, familiar design elements are apparent. This includes the moustache grille, sleek LED headlamps, wedged tail lights with angular LED signature, sharp creases and flared wheel arches. Skoda also says that the “Enyaq iV features sculptural lines, clear surfaces and crystalline elements that draw inspiration from Bohemian crystal art”.

Being a crossover, there will be a high riding stance. But, as we have also seen on the spied prototypes, the bonnet length of the Enyaq will be shorter. Since there’s no conventional engine bay, it gave the liberty to the designer to work on a different proportion for the EV. According to Karl Neuhold, head of exterior design, the front is the highlight of the Enyaq’s design. The upright grille is tweaked for the electric nature of the vehicle yet is instantly recognisable, believes Neuhold.

Also, the battery pack of the Enyaq is stowed under the floor. It provides the crossover with a longer wheelbase (2765mm). And since the electric drive components need less space, it also translates to more space inside the cabin. Apart from that, Skoda has revealed that the drag coefficient of the Enyaq is just 0.27. It’s impressive for an SUV of this size.

We have already seen the interior design sketch of the Enyaq which looks modern yet familiar to VW Group’s acquainted layout. Under the skin, it will be powered by a single-motor setup with RWD configuration offering a range of close to 500 kilometres. The motor will be fueled by an 82-kWh battery pack. A more powerful dual-motor AWD version will join in later. Skoda plans five power variants and three battery sizes for the Enyaq. More details will be revealed soon.