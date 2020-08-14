Tata Altroz turbo-petrol variant spotted yet again

- Tata Altroz turbo-petrol variant was spotted in Tectonic Blue colour

- The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill could produce 100bhp and might be offered with a DCT unit

The Tata Altroz turbo-petrol variant has been spotted during a public road test once again ahead of its launch that could take place later this year. A spy image shared on the web reveals the rear profile of the test-mule.

As seen in the spy image, the Tata Altroz-turbo-petrol test-mule features the ‘turbo’ badging on the lower right side of the tail-gate. The test-mule is finished in a shade of Tectonic Blue, a colour that is currently offered only with the Nexon and Tiago. The uncamouflaged test-mule also receives a few features such as a rear wiper, diamond-cut alloy wheels and a contrast coloured skid plate.

Under the hood, the Tata Altroz turbo-petrol variant is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre unit that could produce 100bhp and 140Nm of torque. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual transmission and a DCT unit. The Altroz turbo-petrol version is likely to be launched during the festive season this year.

Image Source