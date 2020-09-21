Kia Sonet sub-four metre SUV deliveries begin

- Kia Sonet has been launched in India at Rs 6.71 lakh

- The model is available with three powertrain options

Kia Motors launched the Sonet sub-four metre SUV in India last week with an introductory price tag starting at Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The company is slated to launch two more trims of the model soon, details of which are available here. Deliveries of the Kia Sonet have now commenced across the country.

Engine options on the Kia Sonet include two petrol powertrains and a diesel powertrain. The former includes a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor paired to a five-speed manual unit and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor paired to a six-speed iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. The latter is a 1.5-litre diesel unit offered with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic transmission. We have driven the Sonet, and to read our review, click here.

Feature highlights of the Kia Sonet include the signature tiger-nose grille, full LED headlamps, faux skid plates, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, and red accents across the exterior design. Inside, the model is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED sound mood lighting, sunroof, wireless charging with cooling function, UVO connectivity, and ventilated seats. The model is offered in 11 colours and six trims, details of which can be read here.

