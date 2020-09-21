First unit of New Mahindra Thar to be auctioned online for a charitable cause

- The bidding process for the auction will be held between 24 and 27 September, 2020

- Bidders can choose from hard-top and convertible-top variants

Mahindra has announced that the first unit of the all-new Thar will be up for an auction later this month to raise funds for select charitable organisations supporting COVID-19 relief work. The registration for the online auction is open, while the bidding will be held between 24 September, 2020 and 27 September, 2020. Registrations, conducted online, will be open to everyone and the prospective bidders will be required to put down a refundable caution deposit.

A few distinguishing features on the first unit of the new Mahindra Thar will include customised badging on the vehicle which will flaunt the owner’s initials and carry serial number one on the decorative plate on the dashboard and leatherette seats. The winning bidder can choose from five trims that include LX Diesel MT four-seater hard-top, LX Diesel AT four-seater hard-top, LX Diesel AT four-seater convertible-top, LX Petrol AT four-seater hard-top, and LX Petrol AT four-seater convertible-top. Also, on offer will be six colour options.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “As we approach the start of booking for the all-new Thar on 2 October, 2020, we expect a lot of interest and excitement to get the first one booked. The first unit of the all-new Thar, a coveted piece, will hence be auctioned to the highest bidder with the proceeds going to a COVID-19 related charitable cause. Mahindra will donate an amount equal to the proceeds from the auction to the same charity. There’s no doubt that the best way to own the first Thar is to donate to a COVID-19 charity by bidding online.”