Kia Sonet front design revealed via new spy images

Even as the official unveiling of the Kia Sonet nears, spotting of test mules has become frequent. This time around, the front fascia has been revealed via the new set of spy shots.

The prototype reveals it upright nose, the 3D tigernose grille, and the sculpted bumper. Looking at the halogen headlamps and the steel rims with wheel caps, the test mule seems to be a base variant. From what we can decipher, the overall styling of the production-spec Kia Sonet will be largely identical to the concept.

Like the Kia Seltos, the Sonet, too, will be available in two trims - Tech Line and GT Line. Interiors of both the trims were spied recently, which can be checked HERE and HERE. Higher variants of the Kia Sonet will come loaded with features like a large touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, ESP, engine start-stop button and much more.

Similar to the Hyundai Venue, the Kia Sonet will be offered with two petrol engines - 1.2-litre NA motor and 1.0-litre TGDI unit - and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. A five-speed manual transmission will be offered with the 1.2-litre, while the diesel motor will be coupled to a six-speed manual gearbox. The 1.0-litre unit will get an iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT.