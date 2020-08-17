Kia Sonet brochure leaked ahead of launch next month

- Kia Sonet to be offered in six trims

- The model will be available with three powertrain options

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in September, the brochure of the upcoming Kia Sonet has been leaked on the web. Last week, the specifications of the sub-four metre SUV surfaced on the internet, details of which are available here.

As seen in the leaked brochure, the new Kia Sonet will feature the signature tiger-nose grille, full LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, LED tail lights, electric sunroof, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a dual-tone rear bumper.

Inside, the Kia Sonet will come equipped with a Bose sourced music system, 10-25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with UVO connectivity, air purifier, ventilated front seats, drive modes, traction control, wireless charging with cooling function, 4.2-inch coloured MID, six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, rear parking sensors, HAC and VSM.

Engine options on the Kia Sonet sub-four metre SUV include a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The 1.2-litre mill will be offered only with a five-speed manual transmission while the 1.5-litre diesel mill will be available with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol powertrain will be paired to a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The Sonet will be offered in eight mono-tone colours and three dual-tone colour options. The model will be available in six trims that include HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX+.

