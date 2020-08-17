Renault Duster Turbo-Petrol launched in India; prices start at Rs 10.49 lakh

- Renault Duster turbo-petrol variant is powered by a 154bhp 1.3-litre engine

- The model is offered in five trims

Renault has launched the Duster turbo-petrol variant in India, with prices starting at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, is powered by a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. The Duster turbo-petrol is available in five trims.

Under the hood of the Renault Duster turbo-petrol variant is a 1.3-litre engine producing 154bhp and 254Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual transmission and a CVT unit, with the latter also featuring a seven-speed manual mode. The manual and CVT trims return a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.5kmpl and 16.42kmpl respectively.

Changes to the exterior of the Renault Duster turbo-petrol variant include Crimson Red accents on the grille, front bumper, roof rails, fog lamp cluster and a tail-gate embellisher. Also on offer are body coloured ORVMs, new 17-inch alloy wheels and black roof rails.

Inside, the Renault Duster turbo-petrol version comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice recognition, cruise control, Arkamys sourced four-speaker and two tweeter music system and an engine start-stop button. Safety features on the model include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed alert system, seat belt reminder, reverse parking camera, ESP and hill start assist.

The Renault Duster is also offered with a BS6-compliant version of the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol mill that produces 105bhp and 142Nm of torque. This engine is paired only to a five-speed manual transmission.

The following are the variant-wise prices for the Renault Duster turbo-petrol version:

Duster 1.3 turbo-petrol RXE MT: Rs 10.49 lakh

Duster 1.3 turbo-petrol RXS MT: Rs 11.39 lakh

Duster 1.3 turbo-petrol RXZ MT: Rs 11.99 lakh

Duster 1.3 turbo-petrol RXS CVT: Rs 12.99 lakh

Duster 1.3 turbo-petrol RXZ CVT: Rs 13.59 lakh