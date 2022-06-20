CarWale
    Kia Sonet achieves 1.50 lakh unit sales milestone

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Kia has surpassed the milestone less than two years after the Sonet was introduced

    - The model accounts for almost 32 per cent of the brand’s sales

    Kia India has surpassed the 1.5 lakh unit sales milestone of the Sonet sub-four metre SUV. The vehicle achieved this remarkable feat in less than two years after it was launched in September 2020. Contributing over 32 per cent of the company’s total sales in the country, the Sonet was the third product from the carmaker in India after the Seltos and the Carnival. Earlier this year, the 2022 Kia Sonet was launched in India, details of which are available here.

    25 per cent of Kia Sonet customers have chosen the iMT variant. Additionally, 26 per cent of owners opted for the top variants (all the X Plus variants), and Kia claims a share of almost 15 per cent in the sub-four metre SUV category. 22 per cent of Sonet buyers have opted for the automatic variants, while diesel variants account for an overall share of 41 per cent.  The two most popular colours for the model included Glacier White Pearl and Aurora Black Pearl, contributing to 44 per cent in terms of overall dispatches. We have driven the Sonet, and to read our review, click here.

    Commenting on the occasion, Myung Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, 'We are delighted that Sonet has added 1.50 lakh customers to the Kia India family. Today's evolved urban Indian customer is dynamic, tech-savvy, and bold, and we are incredibly proud to have developed a product that has proven to be the right companion for them. The Sonet has won several accolades not only for its design, performance, and practicality but also for creating favourability for iMT and introducing the only diesel AT variant in the segment. In April this year, we added four airbags as standard across even the lower variants of Sonet, further enhancing the vehicle's safety and propelling its popularity.'

