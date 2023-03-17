CarWale
    Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carens waiting period in India revealed

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,325 Views
    Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carens waiting period in India revealed

    - Kia recently introduced its MY23 range of models

    - Commenced deliveries for CSD personnel

    Kia India has been on a high ever since the Korean automobile brand made its debut in the country. Most of its budget models have been witnessing a high demand, which in turn has resulted in a long waiting period. Let us have a closer look at the waiting timelines for each model.

    Kia Seltos waiting period in India

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Kia Seltos is one of the most popular cars from the brand and continues to garner massive sales numbers each month. The current waiting period for this model stands at up to 28 weeks, with the latter being applicable to the GTX+ diesel variant. All other diesel variants have a wait timeline of up to 12 weeks, while all petrol variants can be delivered in three weeks. 

    Kia Sonet waiting period in India

    Front View

    Coming to the Sonet, the sub-four metre SUV commands a waiting period of up to 12 weeks for all diesel and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variants. On the other hand, the iMT and petrol manual variants of the car have the lowest waiting period of up to eight weeks. 

    Kia Carens waiting period in India

    Right Side View

    The Carens MPV recently celebrated its first anniversary in the Indian market. The Premium and Prestige variants of the seven-seat model in the NA petrol guise have a wait timeline of up to eight weeks. All other variants, including the turbo-petrol and diesel versions, command a waiting period of up to 12 weeks.

