Maruti Jimny five-door spotted in a new colour

- The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be available in seven colours

- The model will be launched in Q1 FY23-24

Maruti Suzuki continues testing the Jimny five-door ahead of its launch which will take place in the first quarter of the new financial year. Earlier this week, the model arrived at a local dealership ahead of its showcase to the general public.

As seen in the images here, the new Maruti Jimny has been spotted in the Bluish Black paintjob for the first time. Apart from the aforementioned colour, the model will be available in six more shades such as Celestial Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Granite Grey, and Sizzling Red with a Bluish Black roof.

Under the hood, the 2023 Maruti five-door Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual unit or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. The motor, which develops a peak power output of 103bhp and 134Nm of torque, is also offered with the brand’s AllGrip Pro hardware.

In terms of features, the new Jimny will get a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, cruise control, six airbags, LED headlamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, and fog lights.

Image Source