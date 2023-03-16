Maruti Jimny arrives at local dealers; likely to be launched in India soon

- Maruti Jimny five-door was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

- Bookings currently underway for Rs 25,000

Ahead of its launch which is scheduled to take place in the coming weeks, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door has begun arriving at local dealerships in the country. Our sources reveal that the model will be showcased across India at all Nexa dealerships in the days to come.

2023 Maruti Jimny colours

As seen in the images here, the new Maruti Jimny five-door is finished in a shade of Kinetic Yellow with a Bluish Black roof. The model will additionally be available in five colours, including Celestial Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Granite Grey, Bluish Black, and Sizzling Red with a Bluish Black roof. Customers will be able to choose from two variants, namely Zeta and Alpha.

New Maruti Suzuki Jimny features

The Maruti Jimny five-door will come equipped with features in the form of LED headlamps, fog lights, 15-inch alloy wheels, dark green glass all around, a gunmetal grey grille, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, six airbags, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, engine start-stop button, and automatic climate control.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny powertrain

Powering the five-door Jimny in India will be a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that generates an output of 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. This motor is mated with a five-speed manual unit or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. Also up for offer is the signature AllGrip Pro 4x4 system.

Five-door Jimny price in India and rivals

The new Jimny is expected to command a price tag in the range of Rs 9-11 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will rival the likes of the Mahindra Thar and Force Motors Gurkha.

Image Source