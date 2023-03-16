Maruti Suzuki Fronx arrives at dealer stockyard ahead of launch

- Spotted in Arctic White colour option

- Bookings are already underway for Rs. 11,000

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the Fronx crossover at the Auto Expo in January 2023. The bookings for the same have already commenced for Rs. 11,000. Recently, the Fronx was spotted being unloaded from the transport truck ahead of its launch scheduled in the coming months.

Under the bonnet, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx will come equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The former is capable of generating 89bhp and 113Nm of torque while being paired to a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. Meanwhile, the latter will produce 99bhp and 147Nm of peak torque. This 1.0-litre engine will be mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The Baleno-based crossover is available in five trim levels, including Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. As for the paint scheme, Maruti is offering a colour palette of five monotone and three dual-tone exterior paint options. The primary colours are Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Earthen Brown, Opulent Red, and Splendid Silver. Notably, the spied model of Fronx is finished in the Arctic White colour option.

Image source

Also watch: