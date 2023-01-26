Maruti Suzuki Jimny to launch in India in Q1 FY23

- The Jimny was showcased alongside the Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023

- Booking amount is set at Rs 25,000

Maruti Suzuki showcased the popular off-roader, Jimny alongside the Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023 held in Delhi. The bookings of the model opened soon after, against a token amount of Rs 25,000. At present, the brand has managed to gather over 9,000 bookings of Jimny.

As per reports, the Indian automaker will launch the Jimny and announce the prices of the off-roader in Q1 FY2023.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be offered in two trim levels, namely Zeta and Alpha. It will be available in five monotones and two dual-tone colour options, including Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof, Sizzling Red, Granite Grey, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, Pearl Arctic White, and Kinetic Yellow with Black roof.

Mechanically, the five-door off-roader is propelled by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that develops 103bhp and 134Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. Further, it comes equipped with Maruti’s signature AllGrip 4x4 system as standard.