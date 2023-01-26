Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition - Now in Pictures

Ever since the launch of the Tata Harrier in 2019, the mid-size SUV has received several feature updates and was also the first car to be offered in the stealthy-looking Dark Edition. Now, four years since its launch, Tata Motors has yet again showcased a new special edition and this one is called the Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition. It’s based on the existing Dark Edition and as the name suggests, the Harrier Red gets a host of red highlights inside out. Let us know more about it.

The Harrier Red Dark Edition is painted in the Oberon Black exterior hue and now gets a tinge of contrasting highlight with a red-coloured insert on the front grille. Furthermore, the Tata logo has also been blacked out lending the Harrier a stealthier look.

At the side, the only evident chrome highlight is below the window line. Besides this, the rest of the profile looks butch with thick plastic cladding and 18-inch alloy wheels that get red-coloured brake calipers on the front and rear discs.

The posterior of the Harrier Red gets no changes and the ‘Harrier’ and brand logo have also been finished in black.

The majority of changes to this special edition have been made to the cabin of the Harrier. Firstly, the interior follows a Carnelian Red theme in which the quilted leatherette upholstery, centre consoles and grab handles are draped in the new red colour.

That’s not all. The front seat headrests get a new motif and the dashboard is now equipped with a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a seven-inch fully-digital instrument cluster. It also gets a six-way powered driver seat with a memory function, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and a wireless charging pad.

The highlight of the Harrier Dark is the ADAS suite on offer which is a first for a Tata car. This includes a blind spot detector, lane departure and lane keep assist, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, high beam assist, and traffic sign recognition.

Mechanically, this Harrier special edition gets no updates and is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine which generates 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The motor is paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.

While the launch timeline of the Harrier Dark Edition is yet to be disclosed, we expect it to be launched in the coming months commanding a premium of Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 over its vanilla counterpart.

Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi