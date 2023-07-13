Kia Seltos facelift bookings in India to open tomorrow

- Seltos facelift prices to be revealed in coming weeks

Kia India will commence the booking of its recently unveiled SUV, the Seltos facelift in India tomorrow, 14 July, 2023. The model is available in three main trim lines, namely, Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line. The prices of the same are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Customers who possess the K-Code will get an advantage over other buyers to book and get the delivery of the Seltos facelift on priority.

Kia Seltos facelift variants and colour options

As for its variants, the three trim levels get further variants such as HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, GTX Plus, and X Line. The colour options of the Seltos facelift include Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Clear White, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, and Glacier White. The latter two can also be had with Aurora Black Pearl dual-tone colour theme. Moreover, the Seltos facelift gets six different interior themes and seat upholstery options.

Features of the Seltos facelift

Over the previous iteration, the new Seltos facelift comes equipped with a 12.5-inch all-digital instrument cluster, a redesigned centre console with dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a Level 2 ADAS suite. Also on offer are features such as a 360-degree surround camera, ambient lighting, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, eight-way powered driver seat, a Bose-sourced eight-speaker music system, cruise control, and more.

Engine and transmission options of the Kia Seltos facelift

Under the hood, the Seltos facelift is available with a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, a CVT, a six-speed torque converter automatic, and a seven-speed DCT unit.