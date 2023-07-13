2023 BMW X5 to be launched in India tomorrow

- X5 LCI prices in India to be revealed on 14 July

- Globally unveiled in February this year

New BMW X5 facelift unveiling date and launch timeline

BMW revealed the X5 and X6 facelift (or LCI in BMW speak) in February this year. The X5, which was teased for the Indian market earlier this week, is now set to debut in the country tomorrow alongside the price announcement.

2023 X5 engine and specifications

Under the hood, the facelifted X5 is expected to retain the 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engines from the outgoing version. Internationally, both these engines get a 48V mild-hybrid motor, and there’s also the 4.4-litre V8 engine on offer.

Facelifted BMW X5 exterior design

In terms of cosmetic updates, the 2023 X5 gets new headlamps with arrow-shaped LED DRLs on either side, tweaked front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, and a set of new LED tail lights with X-shaped graphics.

X5 facelift interior and features

Updates to the interior of the new X5 facelift could include a new single-piece curved display on the dashboard that houses the 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument console and 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Elsewhere, it is likely to come equipped with the optional sports bucket seats, a panoramic sunroof with LED lighting, glass-cut buttons, and the OS8 software.