    Hyundai Exter warranty details explained

    - Exter comes with three years of standard warranty and roadside assistance

    - Standard warranty can be extended by up to seven years

    The Exter is Hyundai’s newest SUV and is available at an introductory starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in seven variants across nine exterior colours. If you plan on buying the Exter, here are the warranty details that are being offered with it.

    Exter warranty details

    Hyundai Exter Right Rear Three Quarter

    Firstly, the Exter comes with a standard three years/unlimited kilometres warranty. This can further be increased by up to seven years. The SUV also gets a free BlueLink subscription for three years along with 14 free OTA (over-the-air) updates. 

    Exter roadside assistance support

    The Hyundai Exter, like all other models in the brand’s lineup, comes with three years of roadside assistance and five years of the ‘Shield of Trust’ package that covers all major repairs of the model. 

    Exter engine details

    The Exter makes use of a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 82bhp and 114Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. It can also be had in a CNG variant. 

    Hyundai Exter Image
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.33 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
