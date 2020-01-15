Kia Carnival to be available in three variants and three colours; launch at 2020 Auto Expo

- Kia Carnival luxury MPV launch at 2020 Auto Expo

- Three variants will be offered at launch

- Extensive list of 7/8/9-seating configurations

- Powered by a 2.2-litre, BS6-compliant diesel engine

Kia has officially announced that they will be launching their ‘Elite Class’ MPV, the Carnival, at the 2020 Auto Expo. Expected to be priced at a premium, the Carnival hopes to target a premium clientele by offering premium styling inside-out, a powerful diesel engine, convenient automatic transmission, comfort and luxury features and multiple seating configurations.

Being an MPV, the Carnival’s design prioritises function over form. It does have Kia’s signature ‘Tiger Nose’ grille, but every other design element is understated. The features on the outside which are bound to catch your eye are the fog lamp surrounds, the silver garnish over the windows, the chrome grab handles and the chrome strip over the rear number plate holder. Even the colours are understated, the Carnival will be offered in Aura Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl and Steel Silver. The 18-inch ‘Sputtering Finish’ chromed 10-spoke alloy wheels finish off the design on the outside.

Three trim levels will be on offer - Premium, Prestige and Limousine - in a total of five variants.

The Premium trim will be available either in a seven-seater or an eight-seater configuration, both with four captain seats and either three or four ‘sinking’ seats respectively. The Prestige trim is offered in either a seven-seater or a nine-seater configuration, the former gets with four captain and three sinking seats while the latter gets six captain seats and three sinking seats. The top-of-the-line Limousine VIP trim is available in a seven-seater configuration exclusively with special reclining and leg support extension ‘VIP’ seats for the second-row passengers.

Inside, the Carnival gets a smart, stylish and luxurious design along with high-tech gadgets. The sliding doors to access the rear cabin are electrically operated and the cabin doesn’t feel gloomy thanks to the large windows all around and the dual-pane electric sunroof.

Comfort-enhancing features include a three-zone automatic climate control system, tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel adjustment, 10-way adjustable powered driver seat, powered tailgate, and an air purifier built into the climate control system. Safety tech includes six airbags, ABS+EBD, disc brakes all-around, ESP, Roll-over Mitigation system and smart cruise control.

Some of the premium gadgets on the Carnival include the VIP seats which get adjustable leg support and more backrest angle recline than the standard seats, dual 10.1-inch touchscreen entertainment system for the second-row passengers and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system. The Carnival will be offered with the ‘UVO’ connected car and infotainment system, which includes a smartwatch-compatible app to access and operate various functions of the MPV. The UVO Smart features will be offered for free of cost for three years with the Limousine VIP variant.