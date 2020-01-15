Maruti rolls out ‘Republic Day Service Camp’

- Customers across India will get special offers on labour charges, parts, accessories along with extended warranty

- The campaign runs from 15 to 31 January 2020

On the occasion of India’s 71st Republic Day, Maruti Suzuki will roll out a nationwide ‘Republic Day Service Camp’.

This 17 day service-initiative will be in line with the carmaker’s commitment towards providing the best of services to its customers. Maruti currently has over 3800 service touch-points across India where they service around 45,000 cars every day.

Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki, said, “Recognising the constantly changing needs of our customers, we regularly reach out to them to ensure a delightful car ownership experience. The ‘Republic Day Service Camp’ is one such initiative which reaffirms our commitment towards providing high quality service facilities to our customers. As always, Maruti Suzuki trained service technicians will make sure that proper attention is given to each vehicle.”