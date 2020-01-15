Volvo XC40 T4 - Top 5 interior highlights

The XC40 T4 R-Design is Volvo's first petrol offering in the entry-level luxury SUV segment. This model is powered by a BS6-certified 2.0-litre engine and is loaded to the brim with all the bells and whistles you would expect from a luxury brand. Let's take a look at the top five features inside its cabin.

1. Smart displays

It gets a nine-inch vertically stacked touchscreen with smartphone connectivity features and an instrument cluster with MID screen, both of which are crisp and give out a chunk load of information.

2. Sound system

All your acoustic needs will be fulfilled by a Harmon-Kardon 14-speaker 600W surround system with a dash-mounted woofer.

3. Smart-phone integration

Apart from Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the car boasts of wireless charging for smart phones too.

4. Automatic boot

Another highlight amongst the many other features is the powered tailgate with hands-free operation. It can open and close by just a leg swipe under its bumper.

5. Radar-based safety suite

Apart from the usual safety features like TPMS, distance alert, rear and front park assist, roll stability control and seven airbags, the XC40 also gets a segment-first radar based safety and driver assist system. This includes city safety with steering assist which can operate at speeds up to 50kmph, adaptive cruise control, lane mitigation, driver alerts, run-off road protection etc.