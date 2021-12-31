CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia Carens official bookings to open from 14 January, 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    18,372 Views
    Kia Carens official bookings to open from 14 January, 2022

    - Likely to be launched in the coming months

    - Will be offered in both six and seven-seat layout

    A few weeks back, Kia India unveiled the three-row Carens. Now, the carmaker has announced that the official bookings for the Carens will commence from 14 January, 2022. Kia India is expected to launch and announce the prices of the model in the coming months. We have seen the Kia Carens in person and you can read our first impressions here.

    Kia Carens Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Carens is the fourth model in Kia’s India line-up and is based on the highest-selling SUV in the portfolio, the Seltos. With the Carens, Kia has adopted its new design philosophy in India that features a new front fascia with a split headlamp setup. Besides this, Kia claims that the Carens will have the longest wheelbase in its segment. The Carens will be equipped with 16-inch five-spoke alloy wheels and split taillamps along with generous plastic cladding and chrome accents at the rear. 

    Kia Carens Dashboard

    Inside, the Carens will be available in both six and seven-seat layouts. Some of the features revealed by Kia include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, an air purifier, ambient lighting, Bose sound system, a wireless charger, roof-mounted aircon vents, a single-pane electric sunroof, and front ventilated seats. 

    The Kia Carens also ranks high on safety features with all four disc brakes, six airbags, rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and hill-start and descent assist. The complete powertrain details of the Carens have not been revealed yet. However, Kia has confirmed a 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to DCT and six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, respectively.

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Top three living with car stories in 2021
     Next 
    New Mahindra Scorpio to get a panoramic sunroof?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.16 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.89 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Carens official bookings to open from 14 January, 2022