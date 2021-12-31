Kia Carens official bookings to open from 14 January, 2022

- Likely to be launched in the coming months

- Will be offered in both six and seven-seat layout

A few weeks back, Kia India unveiled the three-row Carens. Now, the carmaker has announced that the official bookings for the Carens will commence from 14 January, 2022. Kia India is expected to launch and announce the prices of the model in the coming months. We have seen the Kia Carens in person and you can read our first impressions here.

The Carens is the fourth model in Kia’s India line-up and is based on the highest-selling SUV in the portfolio, the Seltos. With the Carens, Kia has adopted its new design philosophy in India that features a new front fascia with a split headlamp setup. Besides this, Kia claims that the Carens will have the longest wheelbase in its segment. The Carens will be equipped with 16-inch five-spoke alloy wheels and split taillamps along with generous plastic cladding and chrome accents at the rear.

Inside, the Carens will be available in both six and seven-seat layouts. Some of the features revealed by Kia include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, an air purifier, ambient lighting, Bose sound system, a wireless charger, roof-mounted aircon vents, a single-pane electric sunroof, and front ventilated seats.

The Kia Carens also ranks high on safety features with all four disc brakes, six airbags, rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and hill-start and descent assist. The complete powertrain details of the Carens have not been revealed yet. However, Kia has confirmed a 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to DCT and six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, respectively.