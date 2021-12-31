CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Top three living with car stories in 2021

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    472 Views
    Top three living with car stories in 2021

    Amid the chaos, confusion, and worry pertaining to the Covid situation, we did manage to spend a little more time with some cars. This is more than a little time that we usually get on first drives or road test reviews. And, that's how we usually go about our living with stories, where we actually get to live with a car as an owner would do with his family/friends. Here are the top three stories to look back at from 2021 as we welcome the New Year ahead.

    Hyundai Creta

    There's no second thought about the Hyundai Creta when one speaks of a successful mid-size SUV. It has found many takers looking for not a very big, but nicely proportioned spacious SUV that boasts of all the bells and whistles. And, it is indeed a great alternative with a feature-rich cabin, good looks, and a greater range of engine and gearbox options too. Also, with this latest generation of Creta, Hyundai has constantly shown the plausible efforts made to comply with the changing consumer demands and appeal to the tech-savvy Indian. No wonder, it now shares its underpinnings with the new Alcazar, which adds a row of seating. A living with the latter is coming up soon. For now, here's the link for the Creta.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Kia Sonet

    We also did a living with the diesel manual version of the Kia Sonet just ahead of the carmaker launching its refreshed version. The current one with a new 'KIA' badge isn't very different from its first model launched a year ago. Also, a good enough hint to tell you that the Sonet already has a quirky modern design and comes packed with a ton of features. Though we have focused on its diesel version, it comes in various petrol and petrol turbo engine options and with the choice of manual and automatic transmission as well. This time around, Kia has rejigged its variants and equipped it with some new features. For example, now it gets more first-in-segment features like rear door sunshade curtains and voice commands through updated UVO Connect to even operate the electric sunroof.

    Open Boot/Trunk

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Now, you wouldn't need any assurance from us on how popular and practical the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is. In fact, the carmaker introduced the XL6, a six-seater MPV, based on the Ertiga with some more features. No, there's no diesel version but only a petrol manual or automatic, which we have featured in our living story here. It does appeal to buyers of more than one kind. The youth is obviously one, while even a family guy wanting a compact, still spacious, and a little more premium car for runabouts would certainly consider this.

    Open Boot/Trunk
    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Audi India inaugurates new pre-owned showroom in Gujarat
     Next 
    Kia Carens official bookings to open from 14 January, 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4204 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 12.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.05 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.80 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.86 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.11 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.23 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.48 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.28 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.30 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.15 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4204 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top three living with car stories in 2021