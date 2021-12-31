Top three living with car stories in 2021

Amid the chaos, confusion, and worry pertaining to the Covid situation, we did manage to spend a little more time with some cars. This is more than a little time that we usually get on first drives or road test reviews. And, that's how we usually go about our living with stories, where we actually get to live with a car as an owner would do with his family/friends. Here are the top three stories to look back at from 2021 as we welcome the New Year ahead.

Hyundai Creta

There's no second thought about the Hyundai Creta when one speaks of a successful mid-size SUV. It has found many takers looking for not a very big, but nicely proportioned spacious SUV that boasts of all the bells and whistles. And, it is indeed a great alternative with a feature-rich cabin, good looks, and a greater range of engine and gearbox options too. Also, with this latest generation of Creta, Hyundai has constantly shown the plausible efforts made to comply with the changing consumer demands and appeal to the tech-savvy Indian. No wonder, it now shares its underpinnings with the new Alcazar, which adds a row of seating. A living with the latter is coming up soon. For now, here's the link for the Creta.

Kia Sonet

We also did a living with the diesel manual version of the Kia Sonet just ahead of the carmaker launching its refreshed version. The current one with a new 'KIA' badge isn't very different from its first model launched a year ago. Also, a good enough hint to tell you that the Sonet already has a quirky modern design and comes packed with a ton of features. Though we have focused on its diesel version, it comes in various petrol and petrol turbo engine options and with the choice of manual and automatic transmission as well. This time around, Kia has rejigged its variants and equipped it with some new features. For example, now it gets more first-in-segment features like rear door sunshade curtains and voice commands through updated UVO Connect to even operate the electric sunroof.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Now, you wouldn't need any assurance from us on how popular and practical the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is. In fact, the carmaker introduced the XL6, a six-seater MPV, based on the Ertiga with some more features. No, there's no diesel version but only a petrol manual or automatic, which we have featured in our living story here. It does appeal to buyers of more than one kind. The youth is obviously one, while even a family guy wanting a compact, still spacious, and a little more premium car for runabouts would certainly consider this.