Audi India inaugurates new pre-owned showroom in Gujarat

In less than a month, Audi India has expanded its pre-owned luxury car showroom chain – Audi Approved: plus with its third showroom in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The outlet is spread over an area of 2,000 square feet with a capacity to display four cars. The newly opened dealership will also cater to nearby regions like Gandhinagar.

All Audi vehicles retailed through the pre-owned outlet undergo over 300 multi-point checks. This includes exterior, interior, electrical inspections, and a full road test. Alongside the purchase, the carmaker also offers the ‘Audi Approved: plus program’ that provides benefits such as a two-year unlimited kilometres warranty, service history, and 24x7 roadside assistance. The program also provides finance and insurance services to further ease the car buying experience.

Besides this, Audi India is gearing up to launch the Q7 facelift in the country in the coming months. The three-row SUV will be powered by a BS6 compliant powertrain and will get subtle cosmetic tweaks along with multiple seating options and new improved and modern features. To know more about the Q7 facelift, click here.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The per capita income of Gujarat is almost double the national figure, and Ahmedabad and emerged as a crucial economic and industrial hub in India. Over the years, we have observed a steady increase in the demand for luxury cars in the city and its adjacent areas. The showroom will help us tap into this and expand our pre-owned car business. The facility will offer customers a range of pre-owned Audi cars that have gone through stringent quality checks to ensure the ultimate Audi experience. We will be opening more such showrooms in new geographies in the coming months.”