    Jeep Compass prices hiked by up to Rs 35,000

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Jeep Compass prices hiked by up to Rs 35,000

    - Compass prices increased second time in three months

    - The company introduced the Compass Night Eagle edition back in April

    Jeep India has discreetly hiked the prices of the Compass SUV by up to Rs 35,000. This is the second price rise for the model in the last three months. Prices of the Compass have been increased by Rs 35,000 for all variants excluding the Sport 2.0 diesel iteration. The latter has witnessed a price hike of Rs 25,000.

    Back in April this year, Jeep announced an increase in the prices of the Compass range. This uniform hike of Rs 25,000 was applicable to all variants of the mid-size SUV. Earlier this year, the brand also introduced the Compass Night Eagle edition in the country.

    Meanwhile, Jeep is also working on a compact SUV that will be positioned below the Renegade in the brand’s international line-up and the Compass in the local market. The model will rival the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and the Mahindra XUV300.

    Skoda Auto India retails 6,023 cars in June 2022

