Skoda Auto India retails 6,023 cars in June 2022

- Skoda overtakes its own 2021 annual sales at the half-year mark in 2022

- The Octavia range recently surpassed the 1 lakh unit sales milestone

Skoda Auto India sold a total of 6,023 units in June 2022. The company registered a Y-o-Y rise of 721 per cent, compared to the 734 cars sold during the same period last year. Skoda also crossed the annual sales of 23,858 units in 2021, with 28,899 units already sold in H1 2022.

Meanwhile, Skoda Auto India announced last month that the company sold 1,01,111 units of the Octavia over multiple generations. The company claims that the model is the highest-selling CKD car in the country. The Slavia and Kushaq received an update in the form of a smaller touchscreen infotainment system.

Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “Both our India 2.0 products have entered the market in an extremely challenging backdrop. A global pandemic, intermittent lockdowns, economic upheaval, geopolitical instability, and now a continued semiconductor shortage upsetting the supply chain. So, it’s an incredible achievement for all of us at Skoda Auto India to continue breaking and setting new sales records. It’s the result of all-around work from all our teams. Not just in terms of the product, but in terms of customer satisfaction, a wider, deeper penetration of our all-new customer touchpoints, and a series of consumer-centric service campaigns. Also playing a big role are our dealer partners who have done a stellar job. Together, we will ensure that 2022 will be our biggest year in India.”