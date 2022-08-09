CarWale
    Is this the Tata Safari facelift on test?

    Jay Shah

    1,735 Views
    Is this the Tata Safari facelift on test?

    - Spotted with a different front grille 

    - Expected to get new features

    A couple of new spy images of a camouflaged prototype of the Tata Safari have surfaced on the web. While the changes to the exterior styling look limited, is Tata Motors prepping to introduce a more feature-laden version of the Safari SUV?

    While the test mule is fully covered under the sheets, the front fascia can be seen wearing a different front grille. The usual tri-arrow pattern has been swapped for the Harrier-like grille with rectangular inserts. Besides this, the LED DRLs and the headlamp housing appear to be unchanged and identical to the one on the existing model. 

    At the rear, the bumper misses out on a silver colour skid plate. While the images of the interior are not available at the moment, we can expect the Safari to include new features. A recently spotted test mule of the Tata Harrier was seen with a camera on the ORVMs indicating a 360-degree camera for the SUV along with a new infotainment system. It is likely that similar updates may be carried out for the new Safari

    The Tata Safari was launched in India in February 2021 and is available in several special edition versions like Dark Edition, Gold Edition, Kaziranga Edition, and Adventure Persona Edition with prices starting at Rs 15.35 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Under the hood, the Tata Safari facelift is likely to continue with the current 2.0-litre diesel engine. The motor puts out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. If introduced in the coming months, the Tata Safari facelift will continue to rival the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio-N, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar

    Tata Safari
    ₹ 15.35 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
