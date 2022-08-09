CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Mahindra sells 28,053 passenger vehicles in July 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    965 Views
    Mahindra sells 28,053 passenger vehicles in July 2022

    - 27,854 SUVs sold in July 2022

    - 2,798 vehicles exported

    Mahindra and Mahindra has listed its sales figures for the month of July 2022. The carmaker retailed a total of 28,053 passenger vehicles in the previous month. Out of these, Mahindra sold 27,854 SUVs and 199 units of cars and vans. As compared to the same period last year, SUV sales progressed by 34 per cent. Talking about exports, the Indian automaker dispatched 2,798 vehicles to global markets. 

    Mahindra Left Front Three Quarter

    In other news, Mahindra will unveil the Scorpio Classic on 11 August. The Scorpio Classic will essentially mark the comeback of the standard Scorpio along with subtle cosmetic changes and a handful of new features. It is expected to be offered in two variants and will be powered by the existing 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. 

    Mahindra Right Front Three Quarter

    According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We continued our strong performance with sales of 27,854 SUVs in July, registering a growth of 34 per cent fueled by robust demand for all our brands including XUV700, Thar, Bolero and XUV300. Our commercial vehicles also registered growth and exports were up at 32 per cent. The supply chain situation continues to remain dynamic and we are monitoring the situation closely.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Is this the Tata Safari facelift on test?
     Next 
    Volvo’s July sales affected by Covid-related lockdowns in China

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5532 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5532 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra sells 28,053 passenger vehicles in July 2022