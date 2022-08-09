Mahindra sells 28,053 passenger vehicles in July 2022

- 27,854 SUVs sold in July 2022

- 2,798 vehicles exported

Mahindra and Mahindra has listed its sales figures for the month of July 2022. The carmaker retailed a total of 28,053 passenger vehicles in the previous month. Out of these, Mahindra sold 27,854 SUVs and 199 units of cars and vans. As compared to the same period last year, SUV sales progressed by 34 per cent. Talking about exports, the Indian automaker dispatched 2,798 vehicles to global markets.

In other news, Mahindra will unveil the Scorpio Classic on 11 August. The Scorpio Classic will essentially mark the comeback of the standard Scorpio along with subtle cosmetic changes and a handful of new features. It is expected to be offered in two variants and will be powered by the existing 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We continued our strong performance with sales of 27,854 SUVs in July, registering a growth of 34 per cent fueled by robust demand for all our brands including XUV700, Thar, Bolero and XUV300. Our commercial vehicles also registered growth and exports were up at 32 per cent. The supply chain situation continues to remain dynamic and we are monitoring the situation closely.”