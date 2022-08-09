Tata Tigor XM iCNG launched: All you need to know

- The Tigor iCNG option is now available across all variants except for the base XE variant

- Powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron engine which produces 72bhp/95Nm

The Tata Tigor gets a new affordable entry-level XM iCNG variant in the country. With the new addition, the Tigor now offers a CNG option across all variants except for the base XE variant. Further, the new Tigor XM iCNG is available in four colour options such as Opal White, Daytona Grey, Arizona Blue, and Deep Red.

Visually, the XM iCNG variant has retained the feature list from the regular version. The vehicle gets full wheel covers, next-gen Harman infotainment system with four speakers, phone book access, iPod and Bluetooth connectivity, day/night IRVM, speed sensing door lock, and all-four power windows. Due to the CNG kit, the boot space is limited to 205 litres as compared to 419 litres in the standard petrol variant. Moreover, the ground clearance is also lower by 5mm at 165mm.

Under the hood, the Tigor XM iCNG is powered by the 1.2-litre Revotron engine which generates 72bhp at 6,000rpm and 95Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The iCNG version gets a five-speed manual transmission unit as standard.

The steadily rising fuel prices have encouraged buyers to consider models with a CNG option in the country. Interestingly, Tata Motors claims that more than 75 per cent of the bookings of the Tigor are for the iCNG variants. The newly introduced entry-level CNG variant is expected to further boost sales for the Tigor in the upcoming festive season.