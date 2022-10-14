Is this the new Nissan X-Trail on Indian roads?

- New-gen Nissan X-trail made its global debut in July 2022

- A rival to the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and Jeep Meridian

Presently, the vehicle portfolio of Nissan India comprises the Kicks mid-size and Magnite compact SUVs. Now, spied on Indian roads is what appears to be the automaker’s newest generation of the Nissan X-Trail which recently made its debut in its home country, Japan.

The one spotted in the country is a fully camouflaged unit masking the exterior styling and design of the SUV. However, based on the global-spec X-Trail that made its debut earlier this year, the X-Trail is a three-row SUV that gets an electrified powertrain and a host of new and modern features.

Globally, the Nissan X-Trail is equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a similarly-sized touchscreen infotainment system, a massive 10.8-inch heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, adaptive LED lights, and a Bose stereo system.

Internationally, the Nissan X-Trail’s is available with two powertrains. The first one is a 1.5-litre petrol engine which powers the front wheels while the other one is a combination of a petrol engine and electric motors on each axle. The latter can be had with an all-wheel-drive configuration and an option to choose between a single or dual-motor setup.

Will the new Nissan X-Trail debut in India? While there is no official word from Nissan yet, we expect it to be showcased by the carmaker in the coming months. That said, if launched in India, the X-Trail will have to face competition from the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian, and Skoda Kodiaq.

