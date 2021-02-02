India-spec Citroen C5 Aircross to be offered with 2.0-litre diesel engine

-Eight-speed automatic transmission only

Ahead of its launch in India, Citroen has officially revealed that the C5 Aircross will be offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It has been tuned to produce 175bhp/400Nm with an eight-speed automatic gearbox sending power to the front wheels.

Citroen claims 18.6kmpl and with a fuel tank of 52.5-litres, it should, on paper, make the C5 Aircross quite the long distance tourer. In terms of measurements, the C5 Aircross is 4.5-meters long with a wheelbase of 2730-metres.

The C5 Aircross is the first product from the French automaker and is expected to be launched in India within the next few months. It is being produced at Citroen’s new plant outside Chennai with the first models already having rolled off the production line. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 32 lakh and will rival the Skoda Karoq, Volkswagen Tiguan and the larger seven-seat models like the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster.