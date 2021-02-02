McLaren Artura set to be unveiled on 16 February

-To replace the 570S

-Hybrid power with V6 petrol engine

McLaren are finally jumping on the dual power bandwagon with its latest offering the Artura. Set to be unveiled 16 February, it will be the first hybrid from the British automaker and is expected to get the ball rolling in terms of future offerings from Woking.

The company has officially said that the car is underpinned by a new platform and be offered with hybrid power which in this case is a twin-turbo V6 mated to an electric motor but in true McLaren style only powering the rear wheels.

Spy images indicate that the Artura will retain the essence of the McLaren appearance but with obviously quite a few visual updates to match its first of the new generation position in the British automaker’s line up.

As we said before it replaces the 570S in their line up and is likely to be the basis for the future of their Sports range of vehicles.