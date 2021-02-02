CarWale
    Gaurav Gill bags another National Rally Championship title; this time with JK Tyre

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Gaurav Gill bags another National Rally Championship title; this time with JK Tyre

    Racing for JK Tyre this season, Gaurav Gill has managed to secure yet another INRC title to his name. After an amazing form behind his Mahindra XUV300 alongside his navigator Musa Sherif, Gill won the Rally of Coimbatore on Sunday thus emerging champion for the seventh time.

    By winning two legs on the tarmac in Itanagar last month and taking on the gravel stages of Kethanur in Coimbatore, Gill exhibited his mettle over various terrains; although the stage wasn’t simply a walk-in-the-park for APRC driver. From Saturday to Sunday afternoon, Gill had a lot of problems, with the car and the terrain. But with his experience and determination, the technical glitches were taken head-on.

    Mahindra XUV300 Right Front Three Quarter

    From Stage 1 on Saturday till the end of Stage 6 on Sunday, Gill's rally machine was reportedly not in the best shape. The car was in 'limp mode' where he was not able to drive at the maximum speed he wanted on the surface where gravel, hard pieces of stone and rock lit up the proceedings. This was further exaggerated by twists and turns, and other cars kicking up dust.

    Talking emotionally on the occasion, Gaurav Gill said, 'I am extremely happy to win three rallies in a row and become a national champion for the seventh time. I knew I was not able to push beyond 100 or 105kmph in the dirt.I had to drive technically and ensure I finished. I must thank Hardy Sir (Sanjay Sharma) of JK Tyre for being ever supportive. We have won the championship and this is pure joy”.

    Mahindra XUV300 Right Front Three Quarter

    “In 2020, when lockdown happened, I was simply training at home for nine months in the gym. To get back into the car, for which I thank Mahindras and JK Tyre for this booster. It has been a difficult year for all of us, and to be in the sport is a joy,' he added.

    It was a brave decision on part of the FMSCI’s INRC and the competing teams to go ahead with the rally season despite fears over the Coronavirus. Meanwhile, talking about the winning pair, between Gill and Musa, they has participated in 63 rallies together, with 39 rally finishes, 38 on the podium and 36 wins.

    Mahindra XUV300
    ₹ 7.95 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
