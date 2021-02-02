CarWale
    • Honda logs 11,319 unit domestic sales in January 2021

    Honda logs 11,319 unit domestic sales in January 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Honda registers 114 per cent year-on-year growth

    - Export numbers stood at 1,233 units

    Honda Cars India Limited has recorded a monthly domestic sales of 11,319 units in January 2021. On a yearly graph, the sales of the Japanese car manufacturer grew significantly by 114 per cent when it retailed 5,299 units in January 2020. Compared to the business done in the previous months, the figures appear to be gradually moving upwards.

    Honda recently announced that it has begun to export the new City to left-hand drive markets. This has boosted the export of the company to 1,233 units in January as against a mere 182 units in the same period last year. Honda exports the WR-V, Amaze, and the fourth generation City to the SADC countries.

    Commenting on sales performance, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “HCIL sales continue to be robust and first month sales in 2021 have been very positive. The strong demand for our popular sedans Amaze and City, in fact, exceeded the supply last month and we seem to be heading towards sustainable market recovery except for a few challenges. We have also started Honda City exports recently to new left-hand drive markets which gave a fillip to our export volumes. With the COVID Vaccination drive currently in progress, we expect it to propel positivity in the market, resulting in a steady demand going forward.” 

