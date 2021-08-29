India-made Suzuki Swift scores zero stars in Latin NCAP

- The vehicle scored 6.21 points for adult protection

India-manufactured Suzuki Swift has received zero-star safety rating by the Latin New Car Assessment Program. It is worth noting that back in 2018, the Swift hatchback that is sold in India had received a two-star safety rating from Global NCAP. This time around, the Latin NCAP has tested the base variant of the Suzuki Swift that is sold in Latin America. This base variant gets two airbags, ABS, and ISOFIX.

The vehicle has scored 15.53 per cent (6.21 points) for adult occupant protection, while the child occupant protection was zero per cent (zero points). Furthermore, the vehicle has scored 66.9 per cent (31.71 points) for pedestrian protection, while in terms of safety assist the vehicle has scored 6.98 per cent (three points).

The Latin NCAP revealed that during frontal impact, the Suzuki Swift offered good head and neck protection to the driver and passenger. However, the findings revealed weak chest protection for both the driver and the passenger, while there was marginal protection for the knees. The footwell area was rated unstable due to asymmetries.

The difference in safety rating for cars by the Global NCAP and the Latin NCAP can be attributed to different testing standards. In Latin NCAP, the cars are subjected to compressive tests which include side pole impact test, and side impact test into a deformable barrier. While in Global NCAP, the cars are subjected to front offset crash test.