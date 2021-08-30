Ziptron-powered Tata Tigor EV to be launched in India tomorrow

- Will get fresh cosmetic and feature updates

- To be powered by a 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack that produces 74bhp/170Nm

Tata Motors will further expand its electric portfolio with the launch of the Ziptron-powered Tigor EV in India tomorrow. Along with a revised powertrain, the Tigor EV will also get a set of fresh cosmetic highlights. The rising fuel prices and growing environmental concerns have encouraged buyers to consider electric powertrains. In recent times, the company has witnessed a significant rise in sales for the Tata Nexon EV. It is believed that the newfound liking for electric vehicles in the country might rub on to the upcoming Tigor EV.

Recently, the upcoming Ziptron-powered Tigor EV was spotted at a dealership. The production-ready model was spotted in teal blue body colour with a blue insert above the grille. Additionally, the vehicle also features a signature tri-arrow pattern and LED DRLs on both ends. Moving on to the sides, the vehicle gets a blue coloured EV badge on the fender, black ORVMs with turn indicators, and blue highlight in the dual-tone alloy wheels. To highlight the electric powertrain, the vehicle gets a Ziptron badge on the boot lid.

Mechanically, the electric motor is powered by an IP67 rated 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack that generates 74bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. The vehicle will be capable of sprinting from a standstill to 100kmph in just 5.7 seconds. The updated Tigor EV will support CCS2 charging and is capable of drawing power from a 15A plug point to attain zero to 80 per cent charge in approximately 8.5 hours. Additionally, the vehicle supports fast charging and it takes just under 60 minutes to charge from zero to 80 per cent.

More details about the updated Tata Tigor EV will be known post its launch in the country tomorrow.