New Kia Seltos X-Line arrives at dealerships ahead of launch

- The Kia Seltos X-Line receives cosmetic updates and feature additions

- The new top-end variant of the mid-size SUV will be launched in India soon

Kia India unveiled the Seltos X-Line edition ahead of its launch in the country that is expected to take place in the coming weeks. The new top-end model of the SUV has now begun arriving at local dealerships.

As seen in the images, the Kia Seltos X-Line features a matte graphite paintjob, a black grille with a gloss black surround, gloss black fog light surrounds, gloss black ORVMs, new 18-inch alloy wheels, black tail-gate insert, and the X-Line badge on the boot lid. Also on offer are orange accents on the front and rear bumper, and plastic cladding on either side.

Changes to the interior of the Kia Seltos X-Line are limited to a new Indigo Pera or blue colour interior upholstery. Feature highlights of the model include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera, HUD, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver seat, ambient lighting, and an air purifier.

Under the hood, the Kia Seltos X-Line is likely to be powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. A six-speed manual transmission will be standard, while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DCT unit could be available as options. To read our first look of the Seltos X-Line, click here.

Image Source