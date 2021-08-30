CarWale
    New Kia Seltos X-Line arrives at dealerships ahead of launch

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Kia Seltos X-Line receives cosmetic updates and feature additions

    - The new top-end variant of the mid-size SUV will be launched in India soon

    Kia India unveiled the Seltos X-Line edition ahead of its launch in the country that is expected to take place in the coming weeks. The new top-end model of the SUV has now begun arriving at local dealerships.

    Kia Seltos Front View

    As seen in the images, the Kia Seltos X-Line features a matte graphite paintjob, a black grille with a gloss black surround, gloss black fog light surrounds, gloss black ORVMs, new 18-inch alloy wheels, black tail-gate insert, and the X-Line badge on the boot lid. Also on offer are orange accents on the front and rear bumper, and plastic cladding on either side.

    Kia Seltos Closed Boot/Trunk

    Changes to the interior of the Kia Seltos X-Line are limited to a new Indigo Pera or blue colour interior upholstery. Feature highlights of the model include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera, HUD, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver seat, ambient lighting, and an air purifier.

    Kia Seltos Wheel

    Under the hood, the Kia Seltos X-Line is likely to be powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. A six-speed manual transmission will be standard, while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DCT unit could be available as options. To read our first look of the Seltos X-Line, click here.

