    Tata Safari goes on sale in Nepal

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,225 Views
    Tata Safari goes on sale in Nepal

    - Available with a starting price of NPR 81.99 lakh

    - Also available in Adventure Persona edition

    Front View

    Tata Motors has announced the launch of the Safari SUV in Nepal. Available at a starting price of Nepalese rupee (NPR) 81.99 lakh, the Indian carmaker has partnered with Sipradi Trading Private Limited to retail the seven-seater SUV. The Safari will be offered in standard as well as in Adventure Persona edition. The model is now on display and is also available for test drives across the brand’s dealer network. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Last month, the carmaker also launched the Nexon EV in Nepal at a starting price of NPR 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the EV are open and you can know more about it here. The feature highlights of the new Safari include projector headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, Oyster White interior theme, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, nine-speaker JBL stereo system, electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The Adventure Persona gets blacked-out elements on the exterior and brown interior theme, details of which can be read here.

    Dashboard

    Mechanically, the Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission. 

    Speaking on the launch of the all-new Safari in Nepal, Mayank Baldi - Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, “We’re extremely delighted to announce the launch of our premium flagship SUV - The All-New Safari, in Nepal. The New Safari is the culmination of our bold aspirations and unstinted commitment to design, safety, and driving pleasure – the key pillars of the ‘New Forever’ range. Successfully crossing a significant milestone of 10,000 production units for the Indian market in a span of less than 6 months, we couldn’t be happier with our customers’ response and continued trust in Tata Motors. Wishing for a similar love and adulation for the New Safari from our Nepal customers and brand enthusiasts.”

    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    ₹ 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want
    youtube-icon

    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

    ByCarWale Team09 Dec 2019
    492785 Views
    3506 Likes

