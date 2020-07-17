India-bound MY2021 Range Rover revealed: All you need to know

Land Rover has revealed the India-bound 2021 model year (MY) Range Rover. The SUV gets fresh set of mechanical and feature updates. Additionally, the company celebrates the 50th anniversary with special edition Range Rover models – Fifty Edition, Westminster Editions and SVAutobiography Dynamic Black. The SUV defined the luxury SUV segment since 1970, therefore only 1,970 units of the Range Rover Fifty Edition will be available, to celebrate the year of its world premiere 50 years ago. The limited edition is joined by the Westminster and Westminster Black editions, while the exclusive SVAutobiography Dynamic Black is also new to the line-up.

Engines

The MY2021 Land Rover Range Rover will debut with the new straight-six Ingenium diesel engines with 48V Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle technology (MHEV). The company claims that the MHEV technology reduces fuel consumption and enhances refinement. The in-house developed 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine is available in multiple options, such as –

D250 - 245bhp and 600Nm of torque at 1,250 - 2,250rpm

D300- 296bhp and 650Nm of torque at 1,500 - 2,500rpm

D350 - 346bhp and 700Nm of torque at 1,500-3,000rpm

The petrol engine range comprises of three engine options –

3.0-litre, six-cylinder P400 – 394bhp and 550Nm of torque at 2,000 - 5,000rpm

5.0-litre, V8 P525 – 518bhp and 625Nm of torque at 2,500 – 5,500rpm

5.0-litre, V8 P565 – 557bhp and 700Nm of torque at 3,500 – 5,000rpm.

The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version is available as the P400e – 398bhp and 640Nm torque between 1,500 – 4,000rpm. Interestingly, the P400e is believed to be the most efficient version of the Range Rover. On fully electric mode it offers a driving range of 40kms. The PHEV combines 296bhp four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 141bhp producing electric motor to deliver a fuel efficiency of 30.3kmpl. The Mode 3 charging cable (available as standard in UK and European markets) offers a full charge in under three hours as compared to 7.5 hours when using a Mode 2 charging cable.

Features

The safety feature list include - Lane Departure Warning, Emergency Braking, and Cruise Control with Speed Limiter as standard across the model range. The company also offers the Adaptive Cruise Control function. The Nanoe PM2.5 cabin air ionisation feature filters the filters harmful particulates in the cabin and can be controlled via a soft button, called ‘Purify’ within the infotainment. The SUV offers three-zone ambient lighting and the customers can configure the colour (10 colour options) and light intensity via the tri-coloured LEDs.

Range Rover Fifty

Limited to 1,970 units, the Range Rover Fifty features a number of bespoke exterior accents in Auric Atlas and is available with two 22-inch wheels, one with a unique finish. The badging features a ‘Fifty’ script created personally by Prof Gerry McGovern OBE, Land Rover’s Chief Creative Officer. The badge which will appear on the exterior of the vehicle and throughout the interior on the unique “1 of 1970” centre console commissioning plaque, headrests, dashboard and illuminated treadplates. The Range Rover Fifty will be available in standard and long wheelbase body designs with customers able to choose from four carefully curated exterior colours. Moreover, it is also available in one of three Heritage exterior solid paints reproduced from the original Range Rover paint palette; tuscan blue, bahama gold and davos white.

Westminster Edition

The new Westminster Edition is based on the Vogue model and is available with a choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid electric powertrains. Privacy Glass and 21-inch Diamond Turned alloy wheels set it apart on the outside. The new model is available in a range of solid, metallic and premium metallic finishes. Inside, Grand Black Veneers combine with a Suedecloth Headlining, a sliding panoramic roof, soft close doors and a powerful 19-speaker Meridian Surround sound system (number of speakers likely to vary in different markets). This edition will also be offered with black exterior pack that allows customers to choose from three black wheels ranging from 21-inch nine spoke design to a distinctive 22-inch gloss black nine split-spoke design.

SV Autobiography Dynamic Black

Since 2014 the expert engineers and craftsmen and women at Special Vehicle Operations have designed and produced some of the fastest, most luxurious and most exclusive Range Rover models in the luxury SUV’s 50-year history. For customers who want elevated refinement and performance, the Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations family will include the Range Rover SVAutobiography, SVAutobiography Dynamic and new SVAutobiography Dynamic Black. The SVAutobiography Dynamic Black is designed to enhance the visual character of the purposeful model and combines santorini black metallic paintwork with narvik black gloss exterior accents, 22-inch gloss black wheels and branded treadplates. Other distinguishing exterior features include black brake calipers while the interior is completed in ebony seats with pimento stitching.