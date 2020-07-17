Please Tell Us Your City

Kia Carnival driven - Now in pictures

July 17, 2020, 10:27 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
452 Views
Write a comment
Kia Carnival driven - Now in pictures

The Kia Carnival MPV is currently on sale in the Indian market. By now, you must have already heard that it's special. And with an ex-showroom price of Rs 24.95 lakh for an MPV, it ought to be. Nothing wrong in expecting that. Good thing is, we were impressed by it during out first drive review and it continues to do so even now. We recently hit the highway and a few roads for its comprehensive road test, and here are pictures from the drive.

Kia Carnival Right Side View

A slab-sided side profile shows off the car's huge dimensions. The automated massive sliding doors that seek entry into the second row remain one of its USPs which is complemented byits practicality.

Kia Carnival Left Front Three Quarter

If you've already seen the 2021 Kia Carnival, you will easily see how this current-gen version has helped laid the foundation of something more appealing.

Kia Carnival Front Bumper

Be it the characteristic tiger nose grille, big headlamps or the all LED lamps on this top-spec Limousine trim, the fascia has some distinguishing elements to make it look good.

Kia Carnival Right Rear Three Quarter

For that matter, even the alloys can be had in chrome as seen in this version. Meanwhile, there's the choice of gun metal grey and a few more options for customers to choose from.

Kia Carnival Dashboard

Even inside the cabin, the Carnival does have many appealing features including the eight-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Kia Carnival Front Row Seats

Is it better to occupy the front or the back seat then? That we will let you decide. But, we are sure after getting into the back seats, it would be an easy choice for you.

Kia Carnival Second Row Seats

And I bet you will choose to be chauffeur-driven knowing how comfortable the rear seats are. You can easily step in to the second row, and then, the third row through the passage in between.

Kia Carnival Second Row Seat Leg Rests

And though these individual chairs don't dole out calming massages yet, they’re power-assisted and move and recline to find you the most comfortable seating position you can think of.

Kia Carnival Second Row Seats

If you are looking for opulence, then the Carnival bundles a host of options like the two displays that you see here. These are individual screens to keep passengers occupied.

Kia Carnival Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

This luxurious MPV is powered by a 2.2-litre, VGT diesel engine that pumps out 197bhp of power and a peak torque of 440Nm. It comes mated to an eight-speed ‘sportsmatic’ transmission.

Kia Carnival Right Front Three Quarter

Do note that the car here in pictures is the Limousine 7 STR trim. However, Kia offers three variants with different seating configurations and many more personalisation options as well.

Kia Carnival Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 30.3 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 31.28 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 29.41 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 30.36 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 29.99 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 27.81 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 30.01 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 27.94 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 28.32 Lakh onwards

