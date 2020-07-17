2021 Porsche 911 Turbo makes ‘modest’ 572bhp

- That’s 68bhp less than the full-blown Turbo S

- 0-100kmph is still an impressive 2.7 seconds

Porsche debuted the new-gen 911 Turbo S in March afterthe 2020 Geneva Motor Show was cancelled. Now, the standard 992-gen 911 Turbo is here which is down by 68bhp and has a comparatively smaller price tag. But don’t look at it as a tamed-down and affordable forced-induced 911, but as a more viable package in the 911 Turbo family.

Power comes from the same 3.8-litre, twin-turbo flat-six engine. The 572bhp is an increment of 32bhp over the 991-gen Turbo. Meanwhile, the 750Nm of torque is the same as the previous-gen Turbo S. The 2021 911 Turbo can sprint from standstill to 100kmph in an impressive 2.7 seconds (2.8 seconds for the convertible). And the top speed is limited to 319kmph.

Even though it makes slightly less power, the internals and hardware of the Turbo are almost identical to the hotter Turbo S. This includes the eight-speed DCT automatic. And what’s not standard on the 911 Turbo can be added as an optional extra. This includes the special ‘Lightweight and Sport’ packages which are standard on the Turbo S. It helps shave off 30 kilograms from the kerb weight by doing away with rear seats and some amount of sound insulation. Even the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) active all-wheel-drive system and rear-axle steering are shared with the S.

Also optional extra is Porsche’s sport exhaust system. Apart from that, the Turbo makes use of cast iron brake rotors measuring 408mm up front and 380mm at the rear. But the carbon-ceramic brakes (PCCB), which comeas standard on the Turbo S, are available as an option fitment. And joining the standard PASM suspension setup is the optional PASM Sport suspension with 10mm lower ride height.

The American pricing of the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo is 170,800 USD for the Coupe and 183,600 USD for the Cabriolet. As mentioned earlier, it is almost 30,000 USD cheaper than the 911 Turbo S. Which might be a good trade-off, if you don’t want outright (and mostly unusable) power but still want a Turbo-badged 911.