MoRTH updates registration plate rules for motor vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has updated the registration plate rules to curb fraudulent activities and confusion over the same.
According to the updated rules, it is an offence to drive a car with a paper-printed temporary registration number. MoRTH has also notified a comprehensive colour code norm for registration of 11 categories of vehicles.
For instance, a temporary registration plate should have red letters/numerals on a yellow background. On the other hand, dealer vehicles require plates with white letters and red background. Electric vehicles will continue to use the yellow letters/numbers on a green background.
What’s more, besides the English letters and Arabic numerals, a registration plate shouldn’t have any other characters or logos on it. Further, one cannot use a number plate with any regional language whatsoever. Even VIP numbers auctioned by the various states/union territories will have to comply with the new norms.
Additionally, the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) has also specified the size, thickness and spacing between the characters on the number plate, which stands at 65mm, 10mm and 10mm, respectively. These, however, are applied for all motor vehicles except two- and three-wheelers.
MoRTH expects the uniformity of number plates and implementation of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) will greatly curb illegal, fraudulent and criminal activities in the country. However, this will take some time as several states are yet to implement the HSRP guidelines.